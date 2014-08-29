FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia urges Ukraine to store more gas for winter
August 29, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia urges Ukraine to store more gas for winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Ukraine should pump as much as 10 billion cubic metres into its gas storage facilities or else it faces shortages.

He said this should be done by Oct.15 when the winter season starts, and that Ukraine has stockpiled up to 16 bcm of gas already.

Novak also said that Moscow is ready to apply retroactively a $100 discount per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian gas to Ukraine. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

