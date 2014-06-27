FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom started pumping gas into storages in Europe - CEO
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom started pumping gas into storages in Europe - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has started pumping gas into storages in Europe, CEO Alexei Miller said on Friday, as a spat between Moscow and Kiev over pricing threatens supplies to Europe .

“I think we can pump over 5 billion cubic metres,” Miller told a briefing, adding that Gazprom already has over 2.6 bcm in storages in Europe.

The European Union gets around a third of its gas needs from Russia.

Russia has stopped gas supplies to Ukraine this month after Kiev failed to pay its debts and Miller said there was a risk that Ukraine would start taking gas from the Russian flows to European clients this autumn.

Miller also said Gazprom may cut gas supplies to European companies, which reverse gas to Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
