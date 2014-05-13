FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remain stable
May 13, 2014

Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remain stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable on Tuesday, a spokesman for state-controlled gas producer Gazprom said.

Last week, Gazprom said Ukraine’s payment for gas supplies in April was due and that Kiev’s total debt for Russian gas stood at $3.51 billion.

On Monday, Russia reiterated its threat to stop supplying Ukraine with gas if Kiev did not pay in advance for June deliveries, and said further talks on the issue were also contingent on payment. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

