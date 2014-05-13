FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine needs to pay $1.66 bln for gas deliveries in June-Gazprom
May 13, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine needs to pay $1.66 bln for gas deliveries in June-Gazprom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has notified Ukraine’s Naftogaz about its pre-payment conditions for June based on contractual gas supplies of 114 million cubic metres per day, or 3.4 billion cubic metres for the month in total.

“Taking into an account non-working days, Naftogaz should pay this bill by June 2 and, starting from June 3, the company will be getting gas ... only at the volumes paid for,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said Ukraine needed to pay $1.658 billion for June’s expected gas deliveries based on a price of $485 per 1,000 cubic metres. Naftogaz declined to comment. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

