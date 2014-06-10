FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine, Russia to continue gas talks later Tuesday or Wednesday
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 10 (Reuters) - Trilateral talks bringing together Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will resume later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday after eight hours of negotiations failed to get a deal, a Commission spokeswoman said.

Russia has threatened to cut of gas supplies to Ukraine as early as Tuesday, with possible knock-on effects for EU supplies, because Ukraine has failed to pay its gas bill.

“The talks will continue either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning,” Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger told Reuters after around eight hours of talks, which ended around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan and the CEOs of Russian gas producer Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz would took part in the Brussels talks, brokered by EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Martin Santa)

