No deal yet, EU hopes for Russia-Ukraine gas deal next week
October 21, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 3 years ago

No deal yet, EU hopes for Russia-Ukraine gas deal next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian, Russian and EU negotiators failed to conclude a deal on gas pricing at talks in Brussels on Tuesday and will meet again in the hope of an accord next Wednesday, Oct. 29, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said.

“Today we reached a position that will be discussed by all the parties with their governments, with directors of the companies involved and here in the Commission, in consultation with the Council (of European Union governments),” Oettinger told a news conference after a day of talks.

“On the basis of this draft document, at the next meeting which we hope will be the final trilateral meeting next Wednesday here in Brussels, we will be able to reach a decision and we’ll have the signature of all the partners,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

