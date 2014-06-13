FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says no plans on Ukraine gas talks before June 16 deadline
June 13, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says no plans on Ukraine gas talks before June 16 deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Friday Moscow had no plans to discuss a gas pricing dispute with Ukraine before a June 16 deadline expires for Kiev to pay off some of its gas debts.

“We have no such plans,” a ministry spokeswoman said after the European Union’s energy commissioner, who is mediating the talks, said he hoped another meeting between Russia and Ukraine would take place on Saturday.

Russia’s top natural gas producer, Gazprom, has said it will introduce a pre-payment system for Ukraine and halt gas supplies to the country if it fails to pay $1.95 billion in debts by Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Ediing by Timothy Heritage)

