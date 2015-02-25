EU has offered talks on Russia-Ukraine gas row- Russian minister

NOVO OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has proposed holding talks on Monday on a dispute between Moscow and Kiev over natural gas deliveries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

“Yesterday Sefcovic and I spoke on the telephone. He suggested meeting on Monday. He and I are in contact and we are coordinating our actions,” Novak told Reuters, adding that Moscow was considering the offer.