EU has offered talks on Russia-Ukraine gas row- Russian minister
February 25, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

EU has offered talks on Russia-Ukraine gas row- Russian minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has proposed holding talks on Monday on a dispute between Moscow and Kiev over natural gas deliveries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

“Yesterday Sefcovic and I spoke on the telephone. He suggested meeting on Monday. He and I are in contact and we are coordinating our actions,” Novak told Reuters, adding that Moscow was considering the offer.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

