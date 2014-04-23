FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine, Russia, EU may meet to talk gas - Ukraine minister
April 23, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine, Russia, EU may meet to talk gas - Ukraine minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia and the European Commission may meet on Thursday in Bratislava to negotiate a possible solution for Ukraine’s gas crisis, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Wednesday.

“There is a proposal from the Russian side and the European Union to hold four-side talks,” Prodan told journalists.

“As of today, a meeting in Bratislava of four ministers is being considered ... but so far there is no confirmation from the European Commision.”

Russian state-controlled gas producer Gazprom says Kiev owes it $2.2 billion for gas already delivered and is considering requiring advance payments for further supplies, increasing the risk of Russia cutting off supply.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Europe’s leaders to jointly discuss Russian gas supplies via Ukraine to Europe, where Russia meets almost a third of gas demand. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Moscow; editing by Keiron Henderson)

