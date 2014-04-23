FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says receives Brussels proposal on gas talks
April 23, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says receives Brussels proposal on gas talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia has received a proposal from European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger for a three-way meeting on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, a spokeswoman at the Russian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

She said that Moscow will reply later on Wednesday, proposing a date and place for the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said in Kiev that ministerial talks could be held in the Slovak capital of Bratislava on Thursday, but the Commission said Oettinger was not expected to attend any talks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

