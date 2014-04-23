Russia offers gas talks with EU, Ukraine in Moscow on April 28

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Ministry has proposed European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger to hold a three-way meeting on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission in Moscow on April 28, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We send the letter to Oettinger proposing to hold the talks in Moscow on April 28,” she told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said in Kiev that ministerial talks could be held in the Slovak capital of Bratislava on Thursday, but the Commission said Oettinger was not expected to attend any talks. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)