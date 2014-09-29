Russia, EU to continue Ukraine gas talks this week-energy minister

ASTRAKHAN, Russia, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia and the European Union will continue talks on gas supplies to Ukraine on Thursday or Friday in Berlin, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

He said he had no information about whether Exxonmobil had stopped its operations in Russia. Earlier, a Russian influential business daily reported that the U.S. oil major had halted its operations in Russia to comply with Western sanctions against Moscow. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)