Russia sees significant risks for EU gas supplies via Ukraine-Gazprom CEO
June 16, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russia sees significant risks for EU gas supplies via Ukraine-Gazprom CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia sees “not insignificant” risks for gas transit to the European Union, the head of the country’s gas monopoly Gazprom said on Monday, hours after Moscow halted deliveries to Kiev in the third such disruption over payments in a decade.

“Regarding transit risks (to the EU), they exist and they are not insignificant,” Alexei Miller told a news conference.

The Russian company says Ukraine must pay off its gas debt of nearly $4.5 billion and start paying in advance for supplies before it resumes deliveries. (Reporting By Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

