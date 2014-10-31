FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yatseniuk says Ukraine will guarantee transit of gas to Europe
October 31, 2014 / 11:44 AM / 3 years ago

Yatseniuk says Ukraine will guarantee transit of gas to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, speaking after a gas agreement with Russia was nailed down, said that Ukraine would guarantee transit deliveries of gas to Europe by pipeline so as not to give Russia room for “blackmailing”.

Yatseniuk, speaking to Ukrainian energy officials, criticised Russia’s South Stream project to transport Russian gas through the Black sea to Europe and added: ”Ukraine will guarantee transit.

“It (Ukraine) will not give Russia the means of blackmailing Ukraine and Europe with different (gas) flows),” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet

