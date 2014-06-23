Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine stable

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Monday amid pricing standoff between Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline exporting monopoly Gazprom said.

Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after the Ukraine failed to pay off its gas debts. Gazprom meets around a third of Europe’s gas demand, while half of Russian gas exports to Europe go via Ukraine.

“Transit via Ukraine flows within contractual parameters, the volume for the past 24 hours has been at 205 million cubic metres,” Sergei Kupriyanov, a Gazpom’s spokesman said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)