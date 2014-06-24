Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine stable

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Tuesday amid a pricing standoff between Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline export monopoly Gazprom said.

Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after Ukraine failed to pay off its gas debts. Gazprom meets around a third of Europe’s gas imports, while half of Russian gas exports to Europe go via Ukraine.

“Transit via Ukraine flows within contractual parameters, the volume for the past 24 hours has been at 214 million cubic metres,” Gazprom’s spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.

This was up from 205 million cubic metres from a day before. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)