Ukraine transit sanctions could hit "all types of transit"-PM
August 8, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine transit sanctions could hit "all types of transit"-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, fielding a question on Friday from a journalist on whether proposed sanctions against Russia could affect the transit of gas across Ukraine, said “all types of transit” could be hit.

Asked if gas supplies across Ukraine would be interrupted, he said: “I spoke about all the measures which could be included in the (proposed) law. This includes the possible halting of all types of transit, from air flights to transit of resources.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

