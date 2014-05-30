Russian PM says Ukraine informed it of partial gas payments

MINSK, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Ukraine had informed Moscow that it had paid part of its gas debt, but indicated that state gas producer Gazprom had yet to receive the money.

“Our Ukrainian partners said that they have transferred a certain part of the debt. If they (Gazprom) get this money, we have to look at how much it is,” Medvedev told reporters. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and David Goodman)