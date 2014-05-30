FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM says Ukraine informed it of partial gas payments
May 30, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Russian PM says Ukraine informed it of partial gas payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Ukraine had informed Moscow that it had paid part of its gas debt, but indicated that state gas producer Gazprom had yet to receive the money.

“Our Ukrainian partners said that they have transferred a certain part of the debt. If they (Gazprom) get this money, we have to look at how much it is,” Medvedev told reporters. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and David Goodman)

