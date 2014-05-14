FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says low risk to Europe supplies in spring/summer
May 14, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says low risk to Europe supplies in spring/summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Wednesday it saw only an “insignificant” risk of interruption to gas transit to Europe during spring and summer this year due to a decline in seasonal demand.

“At the moment due to the worsening political situation in Ukraine it is necessary to note an increase in the risk associated with the transit of gas through the territory of that country. In the spring/summer season, the risk can be assessed as insignificant due to the seasonal decline in natural gas consumption,” the state-controlled company said in a quarterly report. (reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

