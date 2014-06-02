Russia, Ukraine consider plan to settle Kiev's gas debts

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s and Ukraine’s gas companies on Monday agreed to consider a plan for Kiev to pay off outstanding gas debts, including a proposal that should ensure security of supply until June 2015, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said.

Russia’s Gazprom earlier on Monday said it was delaying switching Ukraine to prepayment for gas deliveries until June 9, providing almost a week more to resolve a dispute in which Moscow has threatened to cut supplies to Kiev.

Following around six hours of talks in Brussels involving Russia and Ukraine and brokered by the European Commission, Oettinger said the company chief executives and their governments would now consider the proposal.

He said another round of three-way talks could take place in the coming days. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by John O‘Donnell)