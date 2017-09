(Refiled to add additional clients)

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger has asked Ukraine and Russia to take part in another round of talks to try to solve a gas pricing row next Tuesday in Berlin, a Commission official said.

“This date and place is of course subject to agreement by all three sides,” the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Foo Yun Chee)