FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Gazprom says no decision on Crimea investment
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says no decision on Crimea investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer, Gazprom, said on Tuesday there has been no decision on whether to invest in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine last month.

“At this point in time there is no decision in terms of projects or funds made available to invest in Crimea,” Alexander Ivannikov, deputy head of Gazprom’s finance and economy department, told a conference call.

The authorities in Crimea have suggested Gazprom could participate in the peninsula’s energy sector and take part in a possible tender to acquire the Chernomorneftegaz energy firm. The United States imposed sanctions on the Crimea-based gas company earlier this month.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.