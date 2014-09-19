FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russian share in European gas imports to exceed 64 pct in 2014 - Gazprom CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The share of Russian gas in Europe’s overall imports will exceed 64 percent this year and will continue to rise, the chief executive officer of Gazprom said on Friday.

“I am absolutely convinced that our presence in the European market will grow,” Alexei Miller, CEO of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom told a business forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in televised remarks.

He said that the share of Russian gas in European imports has increased by 17 percent in the past four years.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

