MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that issues of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine’s rebel-held eastern regions remain unresolved and that Ukraine’s energy firm Naftogaz owes it $174.2 million for those supplies.

Gazprom also said it wants to study the possibility of direct supply contract with those regions. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)