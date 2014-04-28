Ukraine ready to pay Gazprom lower price, pay off debt quickly if agreed

KIEV, April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to pay Russia’s Gazprom $268 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas and would quickly pay off its $2.2. billion debt if the state-controlled company agreed, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday.

Yatseniuk told a briefing the government and Ukraine’s state gas company Naftogaz had started procedures to take Gazprom to an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm over inflated gas prices and that the Russian side had 30 days to respond to Kiev’s proposals.

“If within 30 days no agreement is reached ... we will turn to the court to resolve the dispute with Russian monopoly Gazprom,” he said. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Matt Robinson)