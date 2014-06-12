Gazprom to halt gas flows to Ukraine if no payment by Monday-CEO

MOSCOW, June 12 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom will halt supplies to Ukraine if it fails to pay off $1.95 billion of its gas debts by Monday, chief executive Alexei Miller said on Thursday.

“If Ukraine pays for no (gas) volumes at all, it means that ... gas shipments to Ukraine will be zero,” he said in televised comments.

Miller also said Bulgaria had not notified Gazprom of any suspension of work on construction of the South Stream pipeline to deliver Russian gas to Europe and that the project was still under way. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)