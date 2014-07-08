FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine's gas debt grows to $5.3 bln
July 8, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine's gas debt grows to $5.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday Ukraine had not met its payment deadline for June resulting in its total debt to the company rising to $5.3 billion.

“The unwillingness of Ukraine ... to pay for Russian gas is becoming chronic and once again shows that the move to pre-payment, which is foreseen in the contract, is the only real solution,” chief executive Alexei Miller said in a statement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

