Gazprom says safe gas transit to Europe depends on Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that the safety of Russian gas supplies to Europe depends on Ukraine honouring a transit contract.

Gazprom also said it was fully satisfying gas demand of its “European partners” and that the board of the Kremlin-controlled company ordered its management to take measures to curb risks of disruption of gas transit to Europe during autumn and winter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)