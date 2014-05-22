Russian Gazprom Neft CEO says clients ready to use euros, yuan

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 22 (Reuters) - Many clients of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian state gas company Gazprom, are ready to switch to euros and yuan from U.S. dollars in contracts, CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

He added there could be problems borrowing abroad because of western sanctions imposed on Russia after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March but said that Gazprom Neft had fulfilled its borrowing plan for 2014. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)