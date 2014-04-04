World Bank sees Ukraine's GDP up 3 pct in 2015 after reforms

KIEV, April 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) could grow 3 percent in 2015 if the country undergoes the structural reforms needed to stabilise its economy, World Bank analyst Anastasia Holovach told a news conference in Kiev.

“If measures are taken to provide macroeconomic stabilisation together with structural reforms, GDP will grow 3 percent in 2015,” she said.

Any slowdown in the implementation of reforms could lead to further depletion of currency reserves, she added.