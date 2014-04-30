FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine GDP falls 1.1 pct in Q1 2014- statistics service
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine GDP falls 1.1 pct in Q1 2014- statistics service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s economic output fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2014, a period of turmoil when President Viktor Yanukovich was overthrown and Russia annexed Crimea, the state statistics service said on Wednesday.

The preliminary figure compared with a 1.2 percent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) in the same period of last year. The statistics service gave no further details or explanation. GDP growth in Ukraine in 2013 was zero percent, while the economy is forecasted to contract this year by 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.