Ukraine central bank chief sees economy shrinking by 4.3 pct in 2015

KIEV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank chief said on Thursday that the economy, hit by a separatist war in the east which has affected production of steel and other vital exports, was expected to shrink by 4.3 percent next year.

“This year, according to our forecasts, gross domestic product will be minus 7.5 percent and for next year our forecast is minus 4.3 percent,” Valeria Gontareva told an investment forum. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)