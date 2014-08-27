UPDATE 1-Germany expects minimal impact on farmers from Russian sanctions

(Recasts with minister’s press conference, statement)

BERLIN/HAMBURG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s farmers are unlikely to suffer significant damage from Russian sanctions restricting food imports from Western nations but indirect market disruption is possible, German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a one-year embargo on meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables from the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia and Norway in retaliation for Western economic sanctions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The direct impact of sanctions on German farmers is likely to be minimal as only about 0.5 percent of Germany’s agricultural production goes to Russia, Schmidt said.

But there is concern that food from other EU countries normally sold to Russia, such as apples from Poland, would now be sold in Germany, so depressing prices for farmers, he said.

The main goal of dealing with the Russian import embargo must be the generation of new demand for farmers, he said.

Germany is looking for new sales outlets for its food production. Schmidt will shortly be travelling to China, where there is great interest in German food and produce. Germany has already had successful contact with Taiwan, he said.

A special meeting of EU agriculture ministers called for Sept. 5 should seek ways of coordinating aid to farmers and promoting exports of EU food covered by the Russian sanctions to prevent market distortion inside the EU from unsold produce, he said.

In a separate statement after a meeting on Wednesday with German farming associations, Schmidt called on the European Union to provide more finance for donations of surplus fruit and vegetables to schools throughout Europe.

“Destruction of food is for me not an adequate method of market support,” Schmidt said, referring to surplus food that would normally have been sold in Russia.

It was “regrettable” that the EU’s market support programme announced on Aug. 18 included paying farmers not to harvest fruit and vegetables, he said. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman and Keiron Henderson)