Berlin urges "constructive" relationship between Moscow and Kiev
May 26, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Berlin urges "constructive" relationship between Moscow and Kiev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia can help stabilise Ukraine by building a constructive relationship with its newly elected leader, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday after Petro Poroshenko won Sunday’s Ukrainian presidential election.

Ukrainian voters had sent a “clear message” that they wanted to overcome their troubles in unity and respect for the rule of law and democracy, said Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, adding that this could help stabilise the situation there.

“It is also important for Russia to have a constructive relationship with the new leadership that emerges from this election,” Seibert told a news conference. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

