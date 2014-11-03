FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recognising vote in east Ukraine incomprehensible - German gov't
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 3, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Recognising vote in east Ukraine incomprehensible - German gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Monday Berlin found it incomprehensible that “official Russian voices” should recognise an election held by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine.

Sunday’s elections have been condemned by Kiev and its Western allies as illegal. Russia’s foreign ministry was quoted on Monday as saying Moscow “respects” the outcome of the vote.

“It is all the more incomprehensible that there are official Russian voices that are respecting or even recognising these so-called elections,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

The current developments in east Ukraine rule out any premature lifting of EU economic sanctions against Russia, he added. If the situation worsened, further sanctions may be necessary, Seibert said. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.