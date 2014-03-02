Germany urges Russia to desist transgressing Ukraine's sovereignty

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday the situation in Ukraine was “extremely dangerous” and he urged Russia to desist transgressions of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It is urgently necessary that all those responsible desist from taking further steps that can only be seen as a provocation,” Steinmeier said in a statement.

“Anything else would lead to an escalation with uncertain, possibly dramatic consequences.”

Steinmeier also said Russia had no right to deploy its military in Ukrainian sovereign territory beyond the rules of the treaty on the Russian Black Sea fleet.