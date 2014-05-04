FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Merkel discuss Ukraine, gas supply in telephone call-Kremlin
May 4, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Putin, Merkel discuss Ukraine, gas supply in telephone call-Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Ukraine crisis in a telephone call and stressed the importance of “effective international action” to reduce tension, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The leaders also discussed the supply of Russian gas and its transit, based on the results of a recent meeting in Warsaw. In Warsaw on Friday, Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine in June if it receives no prepayment in an escalating row between Moscow, Ukraine and the European Union over energy supplies. (Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

