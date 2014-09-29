Merkel- may be necessary to rethink energy partnership with Russia

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday there were good reasons to continue the energy partnership with Russia for the time being but added that might change if Moscow continues to violate basic principles.

Merkel, speaking at a news conference in Berlin with Finland’s Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, said that in the medium- to long-term it might be necessary to reconsider that energy partnership with Russia.

She added that it was important to keep the pressure on Russia - and that Germany and Finland were in agreement on that. She added that she saw no scope to relax the economic sanctions against Russia. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Thomas Seythal)