Russia summons German ambassador over Crimea Nazi comparison
April 3, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Russia summons German ambassador over Crimea Nazi comparison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s ambassador to Russia has been summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry over remarks by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble likening Russian moves in Crimea to Nazi Germany, the ministry said on Thursday.

“We consider such pseudo-historical references by the German minister provocative,” it said in a statement. “The comparisons by him are a gross manipulation of historic facts.”

Schaeuble said Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region were reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s aggression in 1938 that led to the annexation of German-speaking regions of Czechoslovakia. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

