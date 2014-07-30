FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia sanctions may hurt economy, but peace matters more - Germany
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 30, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russia sanctions may hurt economy, but peace matters more - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Fresh sanctions on Russia may hurt the German economy, but peace is more important, German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

“We know that we may suffer economic consequences, we know that trade with Russia is not inordinately large but it has some significance,” said Gabriel, adding he thought the sanctions would have an effect on Russia very quickly.

“Nonetheless at a time of war and peace, economic policy is not the main consideration,” Gabriel told journalists after a meeting of the German cabinet.

The European Union and the United States on Tuesday announced further sanctions against Russia, targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors in the strongest international action yet over Moscow’s support for rebels in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.