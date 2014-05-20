FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steinmeier hopes Ukraine elections can mark start of stabilisation
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Steinmeier hopes Ukraine elections can mark start of stabilisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he hoped the elections in Ukraine this week will be the harbinger of a period of stabilisation for the country and added that a further “round table” talks session will be held soon.

“We hope that in any event this election will mark the start of the stabilisation of Ukraine,” Steinmeier said at a news conference in Berlin with acting Ukraine Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia.

Steinmeier added that there would be another session of the “round table” talks before the election on Sunday bringing together the government in Kiev with regional representatives.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.