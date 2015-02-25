FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank chief says no fundamental reason for hryvnia fall
February 25, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine central bank chief says no fundamental reason for hryvnia fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank chief Valeria Gontareva said on Wednesday there was no fundamental reason for the rapid fall of the hryvnia currency.

“There can be no fundamental basis for a panicked mood today on the market. The central bank sees this, the government sees this and the IMF sees it,” she told a hastily-announced news conference. She said Kiev expects to receive $8 billion from the International Monetary Fund this year.

Earlier on Wednesday the central bank banned nearly all commercial currency trading until the end of the week. Gontareva said the bank had bought $80 million dollars at the official exchange rate on Wednesday and would sell it later on the market. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet)

