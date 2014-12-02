Ukrainian parliament gives initial approval to new government

KIEV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament approved in an initial round of voting on Tuesday a new government that includes foreign technocrats in key financial roles.

The government received 229 votes, three more than the minimum of 226 required for approval.

But, in an unexpected development, parliamentary Speaker Volodymyr Groysman said a second round of voting would be held later on Tuesday following a debate in the 450-seat assembly.