Europe to discuss reducing dependence on Russian gas -UK's Hague
#Daimler
March 24, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Europe to discuss reducing dependence on Russian gas -UK's Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - Members of the G7 will discuss ways to reduce European dependence on Russian energy supplies in coming weeks and months in response to Moscow’s annexation of Crimea, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

He spoke following meetings by leaders from the seven industrialized countries on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit in the Netherlands.

Hague said the decision to hold the G8 meeting without Russia this year is “of course a huge blow to the G8, it means there is no G8 this year. The president of the United States was very clear in the meeting that it will then be hard to revive that in the immediate future.” (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
