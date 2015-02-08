FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says Russia's Putin acting like "tyrant" over Ukraine
#Market News
February 8, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Britain says Russia's Putin acting like "tyrant" over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of acting like a “tyrant” over Ukraine, but said Kiev’s forces could not defeat Russia’s army on the battlefield and that only a political solution could end the bloodshed.

“Ukrainians can’t beat the Russian army, that’s not a practical proposition. There has to be a political solution,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told Sky News.

“This man (Putin) has sent troops across an international border and occupied another country’s territory in the 21st century acting like some kind of 20th century tyrant.” (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Gareth Jones)

