FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain and Germany 'actively discussing' extending EU Russia sanctions
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 10, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Britain and Germany 'actively discussing' extending EU Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain and Germany are actively discussing maintaining and extending European Union sanctions on Russia in case there is no breakthrough in the Ukrainian peace process soon, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

“We are actively discussing the maintenance of and the extension of the sanctions regime with the Germans,” Hammond told parliament, saying he favoured rolling over the existing measures until the end of the year.

“Of course they (the Germans) want to explore the opportunity that tomorrow’s meeting, if it goes ahead, may offer,” he said, referring to planned Ukraine peace talks on Wednesday. “But the Germans, and the German Chancery in particular, is robust on this issue,” he added. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.