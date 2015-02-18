UPDATE 1-Ukraine's hryvnia weakens 3 pct on fraying ceasefire deal

* Hryvnia down 40 percent in 2015

* Central bank head sees reserves at $17 bln by end-2015

* Expects to save $5 bln this year via debt talks with creditors (Adds central bank chief comments on hryvnia, debt talks, reserves)

KIEV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The average rate of Ukraine’s hryvnia currency weakened 3.2 percent to 26.86 per dollar on Wednesday, central bank data showed at 1230 GMT, hitting a record low after separatists in the east were accused of violating a ceasefire deal.

The hryvnia, which plunged nearly 50 percent against the dollar last year due to political upheaval and the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, has weakened by another 40 percent in value in 2015 after the central bank moved closer to letting the currency float freely.

Central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said further hryvnia weakness would be damaging.

“There are no fundamental aspects for further devaluation,” she said in a briefing.

Last week the International Monetary Fund unveiled a bigger, four-year $40 billion bailout plan for Ukraine, whose economy has been pushed close to bankruptcy due to the political turmoil and the separatist conflict in the east.

Provided the IMF board approves its $17.5 billion contribution, Ukraine’s foreign reserves should rise to almost $17 billion by the end of 2015 from the current $6.4 billion, Gontareva said, repeating earlier estimates.

Boosting reserves will give the central bank the firepower to defend the hryvnia, which despite the new IMF deal is under pressure from signs the ceasefire plan for east Ukraine, agreed last week, is unraveling.

Gontareva said the government hoped to save $5 billion this year from debt negotiations with creditors. “When you do some kind of restructuring, it brings relief ... this is the planned amount, but talks have only just begun,” she said.

The cost of insuring exposure to Ukrainian debt and the spreads of the country’s dollar bonds over safe haven U.S. treasuries soared to record highs on Wednesday as Kiev’s troops began to pull out of the strategic town of Debaltseve.

Ukraine has not said what it will ask of creditors in upcoming negotiations, but the Finance Ministry has said it expects to raise $15 billion in total. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)