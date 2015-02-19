Ukraine's hryvnia plunges to record low -central bank

KIEV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s currency weakened to a record low of more than 27 to the dollar on Thursday, according to central bank data, as confict in the east continued to weigh on national confidence.

At the end of trading on Thursday, the hryvnia had weakened by almost two percent, to 27.2451 to the dollar from 26.7817 yesterday.

“There is no confidence in central bank policy. People prefer to buy foreign currency at any price, because they do not believe that the authorities are able to stabilise the situation in the country,” a bank trader said.

Ukraine pulled thousands of troops out of the east Ukrainian town of Debaltseve on Wednesday after failing to stop an offensive by Moscow-backed rebels, who said the railway hub was not part of last week’s ceasefire.

The Defence Ministry said on Thursday that 13 Ukrainian servicemen were killed during Wednesday’s withdrawal from Debaltseve and the whereabouts of 82 others was unknown.

The hryvnia has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar so far this year. It plunged nearly 50 percent last year, amid political upheaval and conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The currency came under further pressure this month after the central bank moved closer to letting it float freely. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Larry King)