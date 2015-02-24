FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Average rate of Ukraine's hryvnia weakens 9.6 percent from open to fresh all-time low - central bank data
February 24, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Average rate of Ukraine's hryvnia weakens 9.6 percent from open to fresh all-time low - central bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The average rate of bank trades for Ukraine’s hryvnia registered by the central bank weakened 9.6 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to a fresh all-time low of 31.12 as of 1200 GMT compared with the open, central bank data showed.

The currency, which has come under pressure from signs a ceasefire deal to end Ukraine’s separatist conflict could fail, has fallen a total of 12 percent since the start of the week. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Peter Graff and Alison Williams)

