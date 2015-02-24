FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Ukraine's hryvnia closes 11.1 percent lower on Tuesday
February 24, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Ukraine's hryvnia closes 11.1 percent lower on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds closing data)

KIEV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s hryvnia fell by 11.1 percent on Tuesday, with currency controls announced a day earlier failing to halt its slide amid signs a ceasefire deal to end a separatist conflict could fail.

The local currency closed at 31.63 per dollar, according to the average rate of bank trades registered by the central bank.

Despite a partial recovery overnight, the currency has lost 13.4 percent since the start of Monday. It has halved in value since the start of this year, after also tumbling by 50 percent against the dollar during 2014.

A trader at a large foreign bank in Ukraine said he was seeing trades in the range of 31-32 to the dollar. He said the weakness appeared to be caused by capital outflows.

“I do not see the impact of the measures taken by the National Bank” on Monday to keep the currency higher, another dealer said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)

